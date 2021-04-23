Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%.

BMTC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 1,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,147. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.