BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

BTRS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 3,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,247. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

