Bull Horn Holdings Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 28th

Bull Horn’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 28th. Bull Horn had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Bull Horn stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. Bull Horn has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.24.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bull Horn during the fourth quarter worth $3,263,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at $6,828,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000.

About Bull Horn

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.