Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $805.50

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 805.50 ($10.52) and last traded at GBX 800.50 ($10.46), with a volume of 818704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 777 ($10.15).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,001.17 ($13.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.08, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 656.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 684.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

