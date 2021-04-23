Busey Wealth Management Sells 145 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.05.

JAZZ stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

