Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $494.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

