BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BWLLY opened at $7.50 on Monday. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

