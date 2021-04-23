BWS Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Research analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

