BWS Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPAR. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shares of IPAR opened at $74.49 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

