Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0007

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $136.21 million and $901,300.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.46 or 0.00670924 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003537 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 196.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

