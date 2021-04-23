CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Downgraded to “Accumulate” at Erste Group

CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

