Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.21.

COG opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

