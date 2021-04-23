Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

