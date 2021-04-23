Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $568,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $335.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.61. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $209.50 and a one year high of $342.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.