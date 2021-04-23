Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 144.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

