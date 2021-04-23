Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

CADE traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,765. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

