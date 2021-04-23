Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

