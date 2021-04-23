Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:CADE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

CADE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.