CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Get CAI International alerts:

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:CAI opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $709.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CAI International by 182.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CAI International by 312.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 279,219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.