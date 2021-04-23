Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $145.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,661. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $147.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,571 shares of company stock worth $23,630,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.