Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

