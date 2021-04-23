Callahan Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $79.49. The company had a trading volume of 78,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,084. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,971.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.