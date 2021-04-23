Callahan Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. 36,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,565. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

