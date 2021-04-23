Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

