Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 5.7%

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $60.19. 3,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 312,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMBM. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 221.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

