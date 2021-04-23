Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

CATC stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.10. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,017. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

