Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $571.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

