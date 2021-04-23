Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th. National Securities assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oramed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of ORMP opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $282.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.98. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

