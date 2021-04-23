Canaccord Genuity Increases TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $125.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.86.

TTEC stock opened at $105.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TTEC has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $109.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after buying an additional 87,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 284,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

