Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 971,334 shares.The stock last traded at $111.27 and had previously closed at $110.15.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

