Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $423.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.64.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $369.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $214.54 and a 12-month high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

