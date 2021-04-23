Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.64.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $369.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,815. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.34 and a 200-day moving average of $346.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

