Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$480.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

TSE CP opened at C$458.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.54. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$302.33 and a 1 year high of C$489.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$465.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$443.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

