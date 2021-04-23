Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$525.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$540.00 to C$525.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$489.58.

CP stock traded up C$2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$461.73. 84,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,411. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.54. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$465.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$443.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

