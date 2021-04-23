Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $13.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.86. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

JAZZ opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

