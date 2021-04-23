Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,227 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total value of $20,615,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

