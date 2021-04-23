Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

CBNK traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $22.75. 3,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,546. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $312.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

