Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 1,831 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,770 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,794. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $91.60.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

