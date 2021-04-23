Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,805. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $44.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.51.

