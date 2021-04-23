Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HDB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,922. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

