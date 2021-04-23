Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 602 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.53. 14,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0331 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

