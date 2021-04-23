Capital One Financial Comments on Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.34.

Devon Energy stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,328 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

