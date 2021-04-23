Capital One Financial Comments on Hess Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

NYSE:HES opened at $67.02 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $5,949,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hess by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Hess by 62.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.