Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €132.57 ($155.97).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €145.85 ($171.59) on Monday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 12-month high of €148.20 ($174.35). The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 99.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

