Carleton M. Miller Acquires 17,478 Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) CEO Carleton M. Miller bought 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $38,451.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,451.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VISL opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Vislink Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vislink Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vislink Technologies by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.