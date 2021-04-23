Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

NYSE CSL traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,900. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $181.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

