Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Sells $2,750,000.00 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.91 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.