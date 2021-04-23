CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CD Projekt has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 75,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. CD Projekt has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.