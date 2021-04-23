Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 5.5%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

