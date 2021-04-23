Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Shares of CE stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,222. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

